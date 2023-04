DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - Someone in a tiny Tucker County town has won big bucks.

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Davis, the West Virginia Lottery announced on Friday.

The exact location where the ticket was sold will not be released until the retailer is contacted, lottery officials say.

Davis is a town with less than 600 people.

