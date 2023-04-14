Cloudy, warm Friday, then rain this weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the workweek with mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Then after today, rain will push in at times this weekend. Find out the details regarding the rain, and what next week will be like, in the video above!

The past few days have brought sunny skies and rising, summer-like temperatures, but today will end that trend, as a low-pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico and the southern US will make its way to West Virginia today and tomorrow. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with increasing clouds throughout the day. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s, compared to the 80s yesterday. After 8 PM, isolated showers start pushing into our region, and isolated showers will continue moving through during the overnight hours. Not much rain is expected, but don’t be surprised if you see a few raindrops. Winds will be light, with lows in the upper-50s. Then tomorrow, showers will continue pushing through our region, especially in the eastern half, until the late-afternoon hours, when they move east of our region. All the while, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a few peeks of sunshine, and winds will be light. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s. Skies then clear out a bit on Sunday morning and afternoon, leading to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. The nice weather ends in the evening, however, as a cold front will push in and bring a line of widespread showers, and even some thunderstorms. So the evening hours will be soggy. A few of these storms may contain gusty winds and heavy rain, so we’re watching carefully. The rain leaves during the overnight hours, and by that time, between today and Sunday night, rainfall totals will likely be around half an inch to an inch. So not much is expected. Then Monday will start off the workweek with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s and a few rain showers during the evening hours. Not much rain is expected on Monday, however. By the end of the week, temperatures will climb into the upper-70s. In short, today will be cloudy and warm, the weekend will be rainy, and next week will start out mild and clear.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon and evening hours. High: 80.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with a few showers pushing in during the overnight hours. Not much rain is expected. Low: 59.

Saturday: Rain showers will push in during the morning hours, but they should leave by the afternoon, leaving partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 77.

Sunday: Partly cloudy morning and afternoon. Then showers and scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds, but those are isolated threats. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 84.

