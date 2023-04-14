‘Concrete failure’ closes Clarksburg bridge until further notice

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a “concrete failure” has forced a Clarksburg bridge to be closed until further notice.

The 6th Street Bridge connecting downtown Clarksburg to Glenn Elk will be closed until further notice, according to the City of Clarksburg.

Officials said a “concrete failure” has closed the bridge until engineers can review the bridge and make the necessary repairs.

Traffic on Route 50 between Chestnut St. and Joyce St. will be “limited” from 1 p.m. until approximately 2 p.m. on Friday due to the bridge closure, officials said.

