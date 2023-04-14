CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a “concrete failure” has forced a Clarksburg bridge to be closed until further notice.

The 6th Street Bridge connecting downtown Clarksburg to Glenn Elk will be closed until further notice, according to the City of Clarksburg.

Officials said a “concrete failure” has closed the bridge until engineers can review the bridge and make the necessary repairs.

‘Concrete failure’ closes Clarksburg bridge until further notice (WDTV)

Traffic on Route 50 between Chestnut St. and Joyce St. will be “limited” from 1 p.m. until approximately 2 p.m. on Friday due to the bridge closure, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.