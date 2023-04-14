CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A nine-mile portion of Corridor H stretching from Parsons to Davis is now in the advanced design stages for its innovative development, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

“Our efforts on Corridor H remain result oriented,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., Secretary of Transportation. “We are working with our federal partners, and local communities, at every level, to ensure that we construct a safe, efficient, modern highway that protects the valuable resources and the beauty of our great state.”

Corridor H consists of a series of projects totaling nearly $1 billion that connect West Virginia to economic opportunity.

The four-lane corridor will connect just east of Parsons, crossing over Backbone Mountain, to connect with the existing portion of Corridor H at Davis.

The latest design also includes a relocation of WV 32 to serve as a truck bypass route for the town of Thomas.

Corridor H from Parsons to Davis enters advanced design stage (WVDOH)

The four-lane highway will pass under WV 32 with an overpass bridge, according to the WVDOH.

Officials say the interchange was moved to the east to include a service road, preserving the natural flow to the towns of Thomas and Davis. This will also reduce the footprint for sound and viewshed in the area.

Corridor H from Parsons to Davis enters advanced design stage (WVDOH)

The project will also provide Tucker County High School with direct access to Corridor H with an interchange that includes the safety measures of no left turns onto the corridor for buses or students entering and exiting the school. Officials say this design will reduce traffic backups and accidents.

Corridor H from Parsons to Davis enters advanced design stage (WVDOH)

In addition, WVDOH officials say a 1000′ long steel arch bridge with a center span of 700′ is being designed to span the North Fork of the Blackwater River.

A planned overlook with an informational site on the history of the area will be on the Southeast end of the bridge looking toward Douglas Falls.

Construction of Corridor H from Parsons to Davis is anticipated to begin in 2024, with completion expected in 2030, however, officials say every opportunity will be explored to accelerate that schedule.

“We’re going to build that road,” said Secretary Wriston. “And we’re going to build it right.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.