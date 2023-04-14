Crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 in Weston

Video Credit: WV511
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews have responded to a crash on I-79 in Weston.

Crews were dispatched to the crash on I-79 northbound near mile marker 99 shortly after 3 p.m., according to the Lewis County 911 Center.

Details are limited, but officials said it was a two-car crash.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The video above shows the scene of the crash from around 3:30 p.m.

The interstate was down to one lane for about an hour, but all lanes have since reopened.

