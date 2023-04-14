Donnie “Don” Lee Heater, 69, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Friday, April 14, 2023. He passed in the comfort of his brother’s home, surrounded by his loving family, while under the compassionate care of WVU Hospice. Don was born in Weston on September 25, 1953, the sixth child of the late Arnold Glenn Heater and Geraldine Riffle Heater. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by five siblings: Robert “Bob” Heater, Larry “Noodle” Heater, Arnold Glenn Heater Jr., Linda Heater, and Barbara Miller; one brother-in-law, David Lipps; one sister-in-law, Debi Heater; and two nephews: Donnie Shock and Ramey Heater. Forever cherishing their memories of Don are one son, Donnie Lee Heater II and wife, Nicole of Weston; and one daughter, Jennifer Ann Heater of Charleston; three grandchildren: Savannah Warnken, Justice Heater, and Poetry Heater; nine siblings: Gary Heater, Danny Heater, Vickie Heater, Beverly Lipps, Tammy McDonald and husband, Mac, Bruce Heater and wife, Noreene, Greg Heater, Billy Heater, and Jeff Heater all of Weston; and several nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly. After graduating from Lewis County High School, Don proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked in the Oil and Gas Industry as a Driller for fifteen years. Don retired from the West Virginia Division of Highways Bridge Department with over twenty years of dedicated service. Don’s faith was very important to him. He was a member of Horizons Church of Weston. Don enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Whether it was a family cookout, or time spent with his grandchildren, Don cherished every moment with family. “I Have Fought a Good Fight, I Have Finished My Course, I Have Kept the Faith.” Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11-2 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dan Hoover officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew with full Military Honors accorded by the United States Air Force and the Lewis County Honor Guard. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, appreciate the service of Donnie “Don” Lee Heater and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

