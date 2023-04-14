Final preparations for West Virginia Strawberry Festival being made

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The time is just about ripe for strawberries in Buckhannon. The kickoff for the West Virginia Strawberry Festival is just a month away.

It’s a tradition that dates back to 1936 supporting local strawberry growers, but now the whole town embraces it -- from food to clothes, to even the bookstores.

The owner of Argo Books, Jon Benjamin, in the city’s downtown says this is the biggest time of year for Buckhannon.

“That whole week I mean people are constantly in and out -- we give out free tea, but a lot of times people just come into the air conditioning and get out,” said Benjamin. “People come in from out of town, it’s a big event, people go around do some shopping, it’s probably our busiest week.”

The festival runs from May 13th to the 21st.

There’ll be all kinds of parades for strawberry royalty with fire trucks, marching bands, and horse-drawn carriages.

While everybody loves the carnival there are other events too like road bowling and canoe races.

The Strawberry Festival’s Vice President Lacy Ramsey says the return of another major event will end the festival with a bang.

“Last year was our first return post-covid, as far as the full scope,” said Ramsey. “So we’re always excited to improve, we want things to be bigger, better, more exciting, and of course, we are finishing with a grand finale with the fireworks so we’re really excited about that.”

Ramsey says it’s only fitting to end with a fireworks show since this year’s theme is Strawberry Freedom.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.