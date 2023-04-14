First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kristy with the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility joined First at 4 on Friday.

She brought Mr. Doyle, a kitty who has been at the facility for a long time, with her that is very friendly and talked about how to adopt from the facility.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Body found in W.Va. water treatment plant’s waste tank
UPDATE: Men killed in Pocahontas County crash identified
Child hit by car at bus stop
Madison Run Road in Rowelesburg
UPDATE: Missing Rowlesburg man found, flown to hospital for treatment
Joseph Comer
Trooper claiming to be whistleblower speaks out

Latest News

Don Stansberry
West Virginia author visits local elementary school
File photo of the 2022 Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon.
Final preparations for West Virginia Strawberry Festival being made
West Virginia author visits local elementary school
Buckhannon's annual Strawberry Festival only a month away
The Queen of Clean: Making your garbage disposal smell good
The Queen of Clean: Making your garbage disposal smell good