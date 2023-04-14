First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kristy with the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility joined First at 4 on Friday.

She brought Mr. Doyle, a kitty who has been at the facility for a long time, with her that is very friendly and talked about how to adopt from the facility.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

