House Call: Hands-only CPR Pt. 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Brenda Conch, the Director of Education and Patient Care at UHC, talks about how to perform hands-only CPR.

1). How do you know if someone is in cardiac arrest?

First, the person is unresponsive, even if you shake or shout at him or her.

The person is not breathing or is only gasping for air.

2). What can be done to help prevent cardiac arrest?

When a person’s heart stops beating, they are in cardiac arrest. During cardiac arrest, the heart cannot pump blood to the rest of the body, including the brain and lungs. Death can happen in minutes without chest compressions to mimic how the heart pumps. These compressions help keep blood flowing throughout the body.

Cardiac arrest is not the same as a heart attack. A heart attack happens when blood flow to the heart is blocked. A person having a heart attack is still talking and breathing. This person does not need CPR—but they do need to get to the hospital right away. Heart attack increases the risk for going into cardiac arrest.

You want to…

Recognize the signs and symptoms of cardiac arrest and a heart attack.

Visit your family practitioner and get a checkup.

Live healthier by trying new heart-healthy recipes and exercises. Visit www.uhchousecall.com to try recipes that are good for you.

3). What is the best advice you can provide for being prepared as a bystander?

Being prepared for an emergency is more about knowledge than supplies.

Learn how to perform hands-only CPR from home. Watch AHA’s instructional video and share the link with others by visiting www.heart.org/handsonlycpr . Just watching this one-minute video demonstration can help prepare you to save a life.

Learn to recognize the signs of cardiac arrest. It’s important to know that cardiac arrest can happen at any age. If you see a teen or adult suddenly collapse, call 9-1-1 and begin hands-only CPR.

Learn more about the Good Samaritan Law where you live. The general principal of the Good Samaritan Law provides for protection from claims of negligence for those who provide care without exception of payment. All 50 states have a Good Samaritan Law, but the details of these laws can vary from state to state.

