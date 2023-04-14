Man shot taken to hospital, 2 arrested

A man was injured and two others arrested after a shooting early Friday in Huntington.
A man was injured and two others arrested after a shooting early Friday in Huntington.(Jim Backus)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:03 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man has been rushed to the hospital following an early morning shooting.

Cabell County dispatchers say they got a call for shots fired near the 1000 block of 21st St. around midnight Friday.

When police got to the scene, they saw two men running.

Dispatchers say police were able to catch the men and eventually arrested the two.

The victim, who is also a man, was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gun shot wound.

There is no word on the man’s condition yet, or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Body found in W.Va. water treatment plant’s waste tank
UPDATE: Men killed in Pocahontas County crash identified
Child hit by car at bus stop
Madison Run Road in Rowelesburg
UPDATE: Missing Rowlesburg man found, flown to hospital for treatment
Joseph Comer
Trooper claiming to be whistleblower speaks out

Latest News

Corridor H from Parsons to Davis enters advanced design stage
Corridor H from Parsons to Davis enters advanced design stage
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting brush fire
Gov. Justice issues statement, “heartbroken” by the news
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting brush fire
UPMC Bridging the Great Health Divide: Pediatric Transplant
GreenPower makes transition to bus manufacturing
GreenPower makes transition to bus manufacturing