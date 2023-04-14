Man shot taken to hospital, 2 arrested

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man has been rushed to the hospital following an early morning shooting.

Cabell County dispatchers say they got a call for shots fired near the 1000 block of 21st St. around midnight Friday.

When police got to the scene, they saw two men running.

Dispatchers say police were able to catch the men and eventually arrested the two.

The victim, who is also a man, was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gun shot wound.

There is no word on the man’s condition yet, or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.