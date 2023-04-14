Morgantown Public Library hosting Dolly Parton Imagination Library event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Public Library will be hosting a Dolly Parton Imagination Library Event on Saturday.

From 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Mary Roush, West Virginia University’s 68th Mountaineer Mascot, will be reading stories to children as part of a “Special Edition Story Time” event by the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and the United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties..

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library provides a high quality, age-appropriate book each month to enrolled children from birth to age five at no cost to families in all 55 counties throughout West Virginia.

Officials say this is part of an ongoing effort to increase Imagination Library sign ups in Monongalia and Preston counties.

The event is free and open to the public. It is located at 373 Spruce St. in Morgantown.

For anyone who can’t attend the event, click here to enroll a child into the Imagination Library program.

