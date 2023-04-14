Peak Health opens new office in Bridgeport

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Peak Health has opened its second office in West Virginia.

The new office is located on Sterling Drive in Bridgeport and will house Peak Health’s Provider Relations and Credentialing teams.

“Peak Health’s new office is a sign of our commitment to the state and is part of our efforts to build out our operations locally in West Virginia communities,” Ben Gerber, president of Peak Health, said. “This is Peak Health’s first community office location, and we have long-term plans to expand the community office concept in strategic locations across West Virginia.”

Peak Health’s offices in Bridgeport and Morgantown currently employ nearly 100 people, and it is anticipated that this number will rise significantly as the company continues to scale its operations.

The new office in Bridgeport will initially house up to 20 employees with the opportunity for expansion in the future, officials said.

“The new space and convenient location will enable Peak Health’s Provider Relations Team to achieve its goals of providing unparalleled service to providers in our network,” Kim Rogers, Peak Health’s head of provider relations, who will oversee the new office, said.

Peak Health is a health insurer and health insurance services company headquartered in Morgantown.

It is owned by four not-for-profit healthcare providers:

WVU Health System

Marshall Health

Mountain Health Network

Valley Health

Peak Health currently serves more than 32,000 members and will enter the consumer market in 2024 with low-cost Medicare Advantage products, as well as innovative solutions for additional self-funded employers.

