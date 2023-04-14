Police: Children, ages 4 and 5, found playing in the road, 2 charged

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged after troopers say two children were found playing in a Barbour County roadway.

Troopers were made aware of two children playing in the road at the intersection of Industrial Park Rd. and Marion St. in Barbour County on Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say they went to the area and saw the children, ages four and five, running from a wooded area beside the road into the roadway without adult supervision.

The children were unable to tell troopers where they lived or where an adult was, but the report says troopers soon spoke with a woman, later identified as 22-year-old Breanna Gill, of Belington, who said two children under her care were missing.

Gill allegedly told officers she was watching the children play in the yard with 34-year-old William Miller, also of Belington, when they “went into the house to get a drink.”

When they returned outside, Gill alleges the children were gone.

Troopers said they found the children about a quarter of a mile away from the home.

Gill and Miller have both been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. They are both being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $40,000 bond each.

