Relay for Life returns in-person for the first time in 3 years
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Relay for Life in Morgantown is returning on Friday in-person for the first time in three years.
Relay for Life is a non-profit dedicated to raising money to eliminate cancer that unites communities with a walk to celebrate cancer survivors.
The student-led American Cancer Society is returning to the WVU campus after a three-year hiatus.
Registration is $15 per person, and it will last until midnight
