Relay for Life returns in-person for the first time in 3 years

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Relay for Life in Morgantown is returning on Friday in-person for the first time in three years.

Relay for Life is a non-profit dedicated to raising money to eliminate cancer that unites communities with a walk to celebrate cancer survivors.

The student-led American Cancer Society is returning to the WVU campus after a three-year hiatus.

Registration is $15 per person, and it will last until midnight

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.