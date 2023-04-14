Relay for Life returns in-person for the first time in 3 years

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Relay for Life in Morgantown is returning on Friday in-person for the first time in three years.

Relay for Life is a non-profit dedicated to raising money to eliminate cancer that unites communities with a walk to celebrate cancer survivors.

The student-led American Cancer Society is returning to the WVU campus after a three-year hiatus.

Registration is $15 per person, and it will last until midnight

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Body found in W.Va. water treatment plant’s waste tank
UPDATE: Men killed in Pocahontas County crash identified
Child hit by car at bus stop
Madison Run Road in Rowelesburg
UPDATE: Missing Rowlesburg man found, flown to hospital for treatment
Joseph Comer
Trooper claiming to be whistleblower speaks out

Latest News

Crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 in Weston
Crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 in Weston
Crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 in Weston
Crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 in Weston
$50K winning lottery ticket sold in NCWV
Peak Health opens Bridgeport location
Peak Health opens new office in Bridgeport