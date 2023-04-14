Robert “Bob” Lee Jolliff, age 77, of Cowen, W.Va., passed away on April 12, 2023, in his home. Bob was born in Catawba in Marion County, on June 26, 1945, to Harry P. Jolliff and Betty P. Rockwell Jolliff. He graduated from East Fairmont High School in 1963. Bob was a member of Ironworkers Pittsburgh Local No. 818 and 3 and Teamsters Local in Fairmont. Bob worked for Westinghouse Electric and for many years in the coal mining industry; working at the Loveridge Mine in Marion County and also for the Juliana and Evergreen Mining companies in Webster County. An avid hunter and fisherman, Bob enjoyed the outdoors and camping with his wife, Beverly. He enjoyed racing motorcycles and shared this passion with his sons and brother. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Betty Jolliff, and brother Gary Jolliff. Bob is survived by his loving wife of over 37 years, Beverly Greene Jolliff of Cowen, his two sons Brian(Debbie) Jolliff of Martinsburg and Mike (Heidi Wehner) Jolliff of Johnstown, Ohio, his daughter Amy(Patrick) Snively of Fairmont, and grandchildren Kylee (Preston) Meadows and Josh Jolliff. Bob’s final act was to give the gift of life through organ donation. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Jolliff family.

