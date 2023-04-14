Showers and thunderstorms this weekend lead to a cool and breezy start to next week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Today ends our long streak of dry and clear weather. A system moving in from the south will bring us scattered rain showers tonight through tomorrow. A break comes Saturday night and Sunday morning, but a system approaching from the west increases heavy rain and thunderstorm potential for Sunday evening. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

