West Virginia author visits local elementary school

By John Blashke
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The kids at Johnson Elementary School in Bridgeport got a special visitor Friday.

A popular West Virginia author came to the school to give the kids writing and drawing lessons.

Don Stansberry has written several youth novels.

Students from kindergarten to fifth grade got to go over elements like theme, setting, and character development and even share some of their drawings.

The school’s librarian, Marylou Smith says Stansberry has done a great job inspiring these young minds.

“It is wonderful, the kids are so enthusiastic about it -- they love seeing the real life of an author come in, do his illustrations, and talk about the writing process,” said Smith.

Stansberry was an elementary school teacher and also used to coach the Parkersburg girl’s basketball team -- winning 4 state championships.

He still lives in West Virginia with his family.

