W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting brush fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WDTV) - A West Virginia Division of Forestry worker died Thursday evening while helping with a brush fire response near Montgomery.

Governor Jim Justice confirmed earlier reports in statement this evening.

Cody J. Mullens, 28, of Mt. Hope, Fayette County, was fatally injured by a falling tree while fighting the brush fire.

In previous reports, a member of the Fayette County Rope and Rescue Team told our sister station WVVA that the call came in at 6 p.m. for their help with the brush fire.

The incident happened at Armstrong Creek, which is off state Route 61 in the Montgomery area.

Governor Jim Justice issued a statement Thursday saying he and the First Lady were “heartbroken” by the news.

“Cathy and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of losing one of our own. Our state foresters are some of the most dedicated workers in our state, putting their lives on the line to protect our communities from wildfires, and we owe them all, especially Cody, an enormous debt of gratitude. Losing a brave forester is a tragedy beyond belief. Cathy and I will keep this man and his loved ones in our prayers and ask all West Virginians to join with us.”

