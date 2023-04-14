W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting brush fire

Gov. Justice issues statement, “heartbroken” by the news
Gov. Justice issues statement, “heartbroken” by the news
Gov. Justice issues statement, “heartbroken” by the news(Associated Press | AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WDTV) - A West Virginia Division of Forestry worker died Thursday evening while helping with a brush fire response near Montgomery.

Governor Jim Justice confirmed earlier reports in statement this evening.

Cody J. Mullens, 28, of Mt. Hope, Fayette County, was fatally injured by a falling tree while fighting the brush fire.

In previous reports, a member of the Fayette County Rope and Rescue Team told our sister station WVVA that the call came in at 6 p.m. for their help with the brush fire.

The incident happened at Armstrong Creek, which is off state Route 61 in the Montgomery area.

Governor Jim Justice issued a statement Thursday saying he and the First Lady were “heartbroken” by the news.

Details are still extremely limited. But you can stay with WDTV for the latest updates as our team continues to work to bring them to you.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Men killed in Pocahontas County crash identified
Major pharmaceutical company coming to Morgantown, Gov. Justice says
Generic police lights
Body found in W.Va. water treatment plant’s waste tank
Jasmine Weaver
UPDATE: Missing Grafton teen found, police say
Boscov's
Boscov’s receiving national attention ahead of Bridgeport opening

Latest News

UPMC Bridging the Great Health Divide: Pediatric Transplant
Mon Power solar panels charging electric vehicles
Mon Power solar panels charging electric vehicles
Mon Power solar panels charging electric vehicles
Mon Power solar panels charging electric vehicles
5 INVESTIGATES: Fatal funeral home shooting