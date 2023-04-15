Bridgeport Challenger League Baseball kicks off 20th season

By Madeline Edwards
Apr. 15, 2023
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On April 15, the Bridgeport Challenger League kicked off with opening ceremonies for the 2023 season.

20-years ago, Mike and Kim Martin decided to start a baseball league for children with special needs.

“I spent 40 years as a physical therapist. So, I worked with a lot of special needs children. We asked God if challenger division was something that we should do, and we got an immediate thundering yes,” he said.

Martin explained that he wanted to create a place in Bridgeport for kids with special needs to be involved in a sport at their level.

“If a child has any condition that prevents them from playing traditional baseball. We make a place for them. We find a place for everybody, and we love the kids. You know, the league has grown. We have almost 100 kids now,” he said.

Martin added over the years, they’ve had several volunteers and donors that have made the league a continuous success.

Two of those supporters were Mayor Andy Lang and Dr. Kelly Nelson, who each threw the opening pitches for the 2023 season.

However, the opening ceremonies would not be complete without challenger player Josh Rhine’s rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

