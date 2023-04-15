Man arrested for setting brush fire that Forestry worker died in

A man has been arrested and charged with murder for allegedly setting a fire that a West Virginia Division of Forestry worker would later die in.
Man arrested in deadly brush fire that Forestry worker died in
Man arrested in deadly brush fire that Forestry worker died in(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder for allegedly setting a fire that a West Virginia Division of Forestry worker would later die in.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says David A. Bass, 39 of Kimberly, is facing four counts of felony Wildland Arson and one count of felony Murder.

According to a press release from the Sheriff, around 6:00 pm Tuesday a wildfire was detected in the Tucker Hollow area of Powellton. By Thursday the fire had spread to several hundred acres and the Division of Forestry was called in to assist. Cody J. Mullens, a Forestry worker, was responding to the fire when he was injured by a falling tree. The Fayette County Rope Rescue Team, Armstrong Creek Fire Department, and Montgomery Fire Department rescued Mullens from under that tree, but he later died from those injuries.

While putting the fire out the Division of Forestry determine that the fire was set on purpose. Arson investigators from the W.Va. State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, and the Division of Forestry investigated. Their investigation led them to one person, Davis Bass.

Sheriff Fridley and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release they extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the brave and honorable firefighter, who was and will always be a hero.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$50K winning lottery ticket sold in NCWV
Crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 in Weston
Crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 in Weston
Breanna Gill and William Miller
Police: Children, ages 4 and 5, found playing in the road, 2 charged
Gov. Justice issues statement, “heartbroken” by the news
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting brush fire
Cody Mullens(Curtesy of Kristen Murphy)
UPDATE: Family, friends of W.Va Division of Forestry worker react to his death

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | April 14, 2023
Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | April 14, 2023
Don Stansberry
West Virginia author visits local elementary school
File photo of the 2022 Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon.
Final preparations for West Virginia Strawberry Festival being made
West Virginia author visits local elementary school