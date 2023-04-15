Man arrested for setting brush fire that Forestry worker died in

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder for allegedly setting a fire that a West Virginia Division of Forestry worker would later die in.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says David A. Bass, 39 of Kimberly, is facing four counts of felony Wildland Arson and one count of felony Murder.

According to a press release from the Sheriff, around 6:00 pm Tuesday a wildfire was detected in the Tucker Hollow area of Powellton. By Thursday the fire had spread to several hundred acres and the Division of Forestry was called in to assist. Cody J. Mullens, a Forestry worker, was responding to the fire when he was injured by a falling tree. The Fayette County Rope Rescue Team, Armstrong Creek Fire Department, and Montgomery Fire Department rescued Mullens from under that tree, but he later died from those injuries.

While putting the fire out the Division of Forestry determine that the fire was set on purpose. Arson investigators from the W.Va. State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, and the Division of Forestry investigated. Their investigation led them to one person, Davis Bass.

Sheriff Fridley and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release they extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the brave and honorable firefighter, who was and will always be a hero.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

