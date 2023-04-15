Morgantown community raises money for Multiple Sclerosis research

Morgantown MS Walk.
Morgantown MS Walk.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite a little rain, the Morgantown community came together to raise money for Multiple Sclerosis research.

Members of the community gathered outside the WVU Coliseum to meet for the annual walk.

There were multiple sponsors with tables set up and a guest appearance by WVU President Gordon Gee.

The walk kicked off at 10 a.m. after opening remarks.

President of the National MS Society in Virginia and West Virginia, Sherri Ellis, said she was thankful for the community.

“We know that MS affects about 15,000 people. But we also know that it affects more than just that person. Right? It affects their family, their friends, their coworkers,” she said

The community raised over $100,000 for MS research.

