Showers and Storms Tomorrow

Cold front brings rain showers and chance for thunderstorms Sunday
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw the return of rain showers and cloud coverage over the last 12 hours, and that won’t be the end of the precipitation as a cold front will pass later tomorrow afternoon that will bring us showers that could be heavy at times. There is also a chance for stronger thunderstorms in this system and all of NCWV is under the marginal risk for severe weather (strong thunderstorms and wind gusts) tomorrow as a result. This front will also lead to a very cool start to the weekend. Watch Michael Moranelli’s full forecast for the details of the coming week.

