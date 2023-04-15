Showers and Storms Tomorrow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw the return of rain showers and cloud coverage over the last 12 hours, and that won’t be the end of the precipitation as a cold front will pass later tomorrow afternoon that will bring us showers that could be heavy at times. There is also a chance for stronger thunderstorms in this system and all of NCWV is under the marginal risk for severe weather (strong thunderstorms and wind gusts) tomorrow as a result. This front will also lead to a very cool start to the weekend. Watch Michael Moranelli’s full forecast for the details of the coming week.

