Wood County BOE suspends Martin Elementary aide

Wood County BOE suspends Martin Elementary aide
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Wood County Board of Education Saturday voted to continue the suspension of Ryan Gaston, an aide at Martin Elementary School.

The board met in special session Saturday, April 15, 2023, to review the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget for Wood County Schools.

The board unanimously approved the paid suspension and continuation of paid suspension pending the outcome of an investigation. Gaston has not been in the classroom since March 9.

Gaston was arrested and arraigned on March 30 on a felony charge of battery and assault of a disabled child.

Details of the suspension and investigation were not discussed in open session. Suspensions pending investigative outcomes are paid suspensions.

Wood County Schools is prohibited by law from discussing personnel issues or investigations. School board action on personnel items, however, is public record. Personnel items are identified by a number until a public vote when the person’s name is entered into the record.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breanna Gill and William Miller
Police: Children, ages 4 and 5, found playing in the road, 2 charged
File photo of the 2022 Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon.
Final preparations for West Virginia Strawberry Festival being made
A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.
61-year-old woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors, authorities say
$50K winning lottery ticket sold in NCWV
Generic police lights
Body found in W.Va. water treatment plant’s waste tank

Latest News

sunset ellis flea market
Sunset Ellis Flea Market opens for the season
Michael Moranelli's Saturday Evening Forecast | April 15th, 2023
Michael Moranelli's Saturday Evening Forecast | April 15th, 2023
Bridgeport Challenger League.
Bridgeport Challenger League Baseball kicks off 20th season
Morgantown MS Walk.
Morgantown community raises money for Multiple Sclerosis research
Man arrested in deadly brush fire that Forestry worker died in
Man arrested for setting brush fire that Forestry worker died in