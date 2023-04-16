BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Edward “Ed” Lee Tennant Jr., 65, a resident of the St. George community, passed from this life on Monday, April 10, 2023. Ed was born Monday, January 20, 1958, in Baltimore, MD, a son of Edward Lee Tennant, Sr., and the late Pricilla Mae “Patsy” Frankhouse Tennant. On August 4, 2007, in Kingwood, he married Teresa Lee Lewis Tennant. They had celebrated fifteen years of marriage.Left to cherish Ed’s memory besides his wife, Teresa, are two daughters, Rachel Summerfield and husband, Chad, of Hudson, FL, Stephanie Burns of Parsons, a son, Andrew Tennant of Parsons, four grandchildren, Mariah Tennant of Elkins, Chace and Chad Summerfield of Hudson, FL, and Maeryn Burns of Parsons, two sisters, Sandra Lynn Humphrey of Torrington, CT, and Roxanne Snider of Parsons, and many nieces and nephews.Preceding Ed in death besides his mother was a sister, Helen Marie Tennant. Ed graduated Parsons High School with the Class of 1976. He had worked for many years in construction and had been employed with the WV Department of Highways for over ten years, from which he retired. Recently he had been working part-time at Camp Horseshoe. Ed loved working with the kids there. He enjoyed helping others and spending time with his dad going on weekly adventures. He also enjoyed riding his side by side with his furry kids, Murphy and Buddy. He had attended Riverview Chapel. Visitation will be held at Hostetler Funeral Home on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 4pm until 6pm, the funeral hour. Rev James Snyder will officiate, and Ed’s request for cremation will then be honored. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Edward “Ed” Lee Tennant. Send condolences online to the family at: www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.

