Sunset Ellis Flea Market Opens For The Season

Sunset Ellis opened its flea market a little earlier this season because of the weather
By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunset Ellis opened its flea market a little earlier this season because of the warm weather. Dylan Dillow, whose family has been a part of Sunset Ellis’ flea market scene for decades, said “I’ve been doing it since I was a kid, its probably been 27 years now. I still know people and make sure everyone is ok, It’s a big ol’ family”.

Everything from jelly to bows and arrows are sold at the market, and despite a small turnout, vendors and customers were still able to make the most of the day. One customer who has been coming to this flea market for 30 years expressed how important the market is to her and her son.

“I love the flea market,” Teresa Hawk said.

“I’m glad my son can enjoy it now and grow up to do the things I did with my family,” She added.

The market will be open every Saturday throughout the summer.

