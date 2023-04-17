Addiction support groups working on community recovery

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The opioid crisis has devastated our country, but right here in West Virginia has perhaps been hit the hardest.

Monday, local addiction recovery groups met in Clarksburg to map out how best to help the community.

More than a dozen local organizations met at the Clarksburg Baptist Church to help people suffering from addiction.

The events keynote speaker Sam Quinones is a journalist and author. His most recent book “The Least of Us” focuses on how communities across the country are trying to recover from the opioid epidemic and features Clarksburg.

Quinones says social settings like churches, libraries, and coffee shops are the kinds of places where this recovery can begin to happen.

“All these are places where we can come together and where we will find each other,” said Quinones. “In ways we’ve kind of shut ourselves out as a culture for so long; we’re so fragmented, and so isolated, so alone -- I think that’s what these kinds of meetings are so important for.”

Even though healthcare providers, shelters, along with other community organizers, and charities, all share common goals -- Quinones says the drug epidemic is so severe today that communities across the country need to have regular discussions on solving the issue.

“Frequently, the problem is that they’re not connected: there’s no cohesion, they don’t know about each other, they don’t know what each other is doing, and that gets in the way of being cost-effective and being treatment effective -- and so I think this kind of meeting held in Clarksburg today is something towns across America need to start doing,” said Quinones.

Quinones also says how the battle against the drug crisis has gotten better in many ways.

Payden Michael, a peer recovery support specialist for Valley Health Care, says there’s more support than ever before, but events like this go a long way to finding the best solutions.

“I have been able to get a better insight on connection and what that does for the individual, as far as treatment and finding a whole different realm of care and compassion that was never there before,” said Michael.

