BPD asking for help identifying woman in mall shoplifting incident
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman involved in a shoplifting incident at Meadowbrook Mall.
According to the BPD, the woman pictured was involved in a shoplifting incident on Friday, April 14 at Shoe Dept. in the mall.
Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity is asked to contact Ofc. Davisson at 304-848-6137.
Below is a Facebook post from the department:
