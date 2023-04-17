BPD asking for help identifying woman in mall shoplifting incident

BPD asking for help identifying woman in mall shoplifting incident
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman involved in a shoplifting incident at Meadowbrook Mall.

According to the BPD, the woman pictured was involved in a shoplifting incident on Friday, April 14 at Shoe Dept. in the mall.

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity is asked to contact Ofc. Davisson at 304-848-6137.

Below is a Facebook post from the department:

