Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Zach Rohrig - Bridgeport Baseball

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week this week is Zach Rohrig from Bridgeport High School.

Bridgeport hosted the McDonald’s Classic over the weekend, paving the way for a slew of big performances from players traveling in from across the state. For the Indians, Zach Rohrig answered the call with a walk-off hit in a matchup with Wheeling Park. The single clinched the game by a run, but for Rohrig, it was a win that could have come a bit easier.

“I feel good,” Rohrig said after the win. “I feel like we didn’t execute to the point that we could have. We left a lot of runners on base. A win is a win, though, so I can’t complain.”

The team now sits at 11-5 on the year after the weekend’s matchups. The Indians have nearly doubled the runs scored by opponents throughout the year. For Rohrig and the rest of the team, though, there is still room for improvement.

“We’re a young team, things are going to happen,” Rohrig said referring to runners left on base. “If we can execute, we’ll be blowing teams out and having more wins.”

Rohrig’s line of 6 hits for the weekend to go along with 7 RBI helped fuel the fire under Bridgeport’s wins this weekend. For Rohrig, those games could be the boost for the team as they continue to aim for Charleston.

“It gives us confidence,” Rohrig said. “We dropped two games to Buckhannon and Morgantown, which is sectional and regional, so this gives us a lot of confidence for when we play Morgantown again this week.

Rohrig’s ability to strive for improvement despite the team’s ability to run rule teams is a testament to the program’s high standards.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s what I’m doing after games,” said Rohrig when describing his improvement. “I’m trying to get in the cage as much as I can. Little things after practice, details and things we should be doing every day. That’s what’s helping me.”

The attention to detail makes it no surprise that the goal is set only in one place.

“I’ll keep it straight and simple,” said Rohrig. “We can make it to Charleston in June and win it all.”

