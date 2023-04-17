Clinic drops lawsuit to challenge state’s abortion law, AG says

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says a clinic has dropped its lawsuit that challenges the state’s abortion law.

The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston filed a lawsuit in February that challenged the constitutionality of the state’s abortion law.

“This issue is very near and dear to my heart. As your first pro-life Attorney General, I stand firm in the belief that it is our duty to protect innocent life—we need to save as many innocent babies’ lives as legally possible,” Morrisey said. “I am proud to stand for the most vulnerable of our society and the sanctity of life.”

The lawsuit was filed by the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia against the president and secretary of the West Virginia Board of Medicine, Morrisey said.

The clinic filed a notice of voluntary dismissal at the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia in Charleston on Monday.

“My office stands ready to defend this clearly constitutional law to the fullest should this lawsuit be refiled, or against any other legal challenge,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

Click here to read a copy of the notice.

