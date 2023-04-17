Cool start to the week, warmer conditions later on

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the workweek with below average highs, cloudy skies, and a few rain showers in the area. Later on this week, warmer, sunnier conditions will be expected. Find out the details in the video above!

A cold front pushed in on Sunday and ended the day with heavy rain showers, which brought up to a quarter-inch of rain in some areas. Today, the front has pushed east and taken the rain with it, but a cool air mass will settle into our region, resulting in cloudy skies, westerly winds of 10-15 mph, and highs in the upper-50s. During the evening and overnight hours, an area of low-pressure will push through the Great Lakes, allowing scattered rain showers to push through the northern counties of our region. Not much rain is expected, however, and during the late-overnight hours, any leftover shower activity pushes out. There may be snow flurries at times due to the cool temperatures, but very little accumulation is expected. Besides that, expect cloudy skies, westerly winds of 10-15 mph and lows in the low-30s. Then tomorrow, any leftover clouds will lift out by the afternoon, leaving sunny skies, westerly winds of 5-15 mph and highs in the 50s. Thereafter, a warm air mass will settle into our region towards the middle of the week, causing temperatures to reach the upper-70s to low-80s by Thursday and for skies to stay clear. Then on Friday into the weekend, a frontal boundary will push into our region, bringing more rain shower activity into our region. Timing and rainfall amounts are uncertain this far out though, so we’re watching carefully. Still, that means you may want to keep an umbrella with you just in case. All the while, temperatures will drop into the 60s and skies will be cloudy. In short, today will be cool and mild, the middle of the week will be warm and sunny, and the weekend will be mild and gray.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies, with a slight chance of isolated showers. Southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 51.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with a slight chance of isolated showers. Westerly winds of 10-20 mph. Low: 39.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 10-20 mph. High: 63.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 76.

