Davis & Elkins College receives $1M donation from longtime donor

Davis and Elkins College
Davis and Elkins College
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis & Elkins College recently received a $1 million gift from a longtime donor and active Elkins resident.

Joyce Allen’s $1 million gift added to the ongoing momentum for the “Creating Home: It Takes a Village” capital campaign.

Allen made her latest substantial gift approximately a month after the College received a $3.4 million gift toward the capital campaign from an anonymous donor.

The board member and her late husband John are known for their generosity through varied timely and transformative financial donations to D&E.

“This most recent generous gift, coupled with numerous previous contributions, are signs of Joyce Allen’s commitment to Davis & Elkins College and its future,” said D&E President Chris A. Wood. “Gifts to this capital campaign ensure that our top-notch academics are complemented with excellent residential facilities to create a dynamic living and learning community. Always a leader, Joyce has unwaveringly given to this institution for more than two decades, prioritizing the improvement of the student experience through her philanthropic efforts. We are deeply grateful for her continued commitment to our mission and her demonstrated leadership through her financial support.”

Allen’s contribution will help construct “Freshman Village,” a new student residential experience that will encompass the hillside where Roxanna Booth Hall and Gribble Hall are located.

In addition to her gift, Allen will serve as co-chair of the Campaign, tasked with continuing to attract interest and financial momentum in the project.

A longtime supporter, Allen has been actively engaged in initiatives to support students and the college for more than two and a half decades.

“The student experience is at the forefront of the Davis & Elkins College brand.” Allen said.  “I have seen firsthand the transformational impact each gift makes at D&E and as a former educator, I know how important campus enhancements are to student engagement. I believe in the vision behind the Freshman Village and trust that it will continue to promote the positive student experience.”

The Freshman Village represents Phase II of the Campus Master Plan approved by the D&E Board of Trustees in 2019. Groundbreaking for the $25 million project to create a Freshman Village is slated for later this spring.

Phase I of the plan was completed in 2020 and consisted of $7.2 million in upgrades to the Myles Center for the Arts and Myles Plaza to offer space for campus and community gatherings.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breanna Gill and William Miller
Police: Children, ages 4 and 5, found playing in the road, 2 charged
File photo of the 2022 Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon.
Final preparations for West Virginia Strawberry Festival being made
A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.
61-year-old woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors, authorities say
$50K winning lottery ticket sold in NCWV
Generic police lights
Body found in W.Va. water treatment plant’s waste tank

Latest News

Destiny Somersall
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to trafficking teen to elderly man
Photo of Delegate Elliott Pritt's ceremonial swearing-in on Dec. 9, 2022.
WVa state lawmaker Elliott Pritt switches from Dem to GOP
Personnel carrier involved in fatal Barbour County mining accident on March 22, 2023.
MHSA report provides new details on fatal Barbour County mining accident
Krystal Winters
Police: Woman charged after teen ‘falls off’ hood, struck by car