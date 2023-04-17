Davis & Elkins College receives $1M donation from longtime donor

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis & Elkins College recently received a $1 million gift from a longtime donor and active Elkins resident.

Joyce Allen’s $1 million gift added to the ongoing momentum for the “Creating Home: It Takes a Village” capital campaign.

Allen made her latest substantial gift approximately a month after the College received a $3.4 million gift toward the capital campaign from an anonymous donor.

The board member and her late husband John are known for their generosity through varied timely and transformative financial donations to D&E.

“This most recent generous gift, coupled with numerous previous contributions, are signs of Joyce Allen’s commitment to Davis & Elkins College and its future,” said D&E President Chris A. Wood. “Gifts to this capital campaign ensure that our top-notch academics are complemented with excellent residential facilities to create a dynamic living and learning community. Always a leader, Joyce has unwaveringly given to this institution for more than two decades, prioritizing the improvement of the student experience through her philanthropic efforts. We are deeply grateful for her continued commitment to our mission and her demonstrated leadership through her financial support.”

Allen’s contribution will help construct “Freshman Village,” a new student residential experience that will encompass the hillside where Roxanna Booth Hall and Gribble Hall are located.

In addition to her gift, Allen will serve as co-chair of the Campaign, tasked with continuing to attract interest and financial momentum in the project.

A longtime supporter, Allen has been actively engaged in initiatives to support students and the college for more than two and a half decades.

“The student experience is at the forefront of the Davis & Elkins College brand.” Allen said. “I have seen firsthand the transformational impact each gift makes at D&E and as a former educator, I know how important campus enhancements are to student engagement. I believe in the vision behind the Freshman Village and trust that it will continue to promote the positive student experience.”

The Freshman Village represents Phase II of the Campus Master Plan approved by the D&E Board of Trustees in 2019. Groundbreaking for the $25 million project to create a Freshman Village is slated for later this spring.

Phase I of the plan was completed in 2020 and consisted of $7.2 million in upgrades to the Myles Center for the Arts and Myles Plaza to offer space for campus and community gatherings.

