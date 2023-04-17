The Kelly Miller Community Center Receives Grant

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Kelly Miller Community Center is getting a $624,000 boost.

The center plans to use the grant to add a new kitchen, cafeteria, and ADA-approved bathrooms.

Coaching Associate, Sherri James acknowledges how important changes like these are for community members in need, and how they will be helping those who need it most.

“We have a lot of folks who don’t have access to hot meals” James Said, “we thought a community kitchen would be very helpful in addressing that issue.”

The Kelly Miller Community Center offers access to computers, fitness facilities, club activities, and games.

Additionally, the center is hosting a kids craft event in the afternoon on Saturday.

