The Kelly Miller Community Center Receives Grant

The Kelly Miller Community Center Receives Grant
The Kelly Miller Community Center Receives Grant(wdtv)
By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Kelly Miller Community Center is getting a $624,000 boost.

The center plans to use the grant to add a new kitchen, cafeteria, and ADA-approved bathrooms.

Coaching Associate, Sherri James acknowledges how important changes like these are for community members in need, and how they will be helping those who need it most.

“We have a lot of folks who don’t have access to hot meals” James Said, “we thought a community kitchen would be very helpful in addressing that issue.”

The Kelly Miller Community Center offers access to computers, fitness facilities, club activities, and games.

Additionally, the center is hosting a kids craft event in the afternoon on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breanna Gill and William Miller
Police: Children, ages 4 and 5, found playing in the road, 2 charged
File photo of the 2022 Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon.
Final preparations for West Virginia Strawberry Festival being made
A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.
61-year-old woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors, authorities say
$50K winning lottery ticket sold in NCWV
Generic police lights
Body found in W.Va. water treatment plant’s waste tank

Latest News

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Zach Rohrig
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Zach Rohrig
Jaden Sturm signs with Waynesburg Basketball
Jaden Sturm signs with Waynesburg Basketball
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | April 17, 2023
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | April 17, 2023
National Drug Take Back Day to return this weekend