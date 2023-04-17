Kroger now accepting EBT payment for SNAP online grocery orders

(WendellandCarolyn via Canva)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va (WDTV) - Kroger has announced that the grocery chain will now be accepting EBT payments for all online grocery orders.

According to a release from Kroger, the store has accepted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for many years. Now, Kroger customers can use EBT payments to purchase groceries through the Kroger app or on their website.

This new payment option opens new opportunities for customers to access fresh, healthy, SNAP-eligible foods in a way that is most convenient.

“Thousands of Kroger shoppers place digital orders every week,” said James Menees, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Now, we are opening our digital grocery shopping experience to more people, with fresh, affordable food conveniently available through Pickup or Delivery. Kroger believes in being Fresh for Everyone, and this is another important way we are connecting our neighbors to the foods that will help them live healthier, thriving lives.”

Kroger Mid-Atlantic serves more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

To begin placing digital orders today, customers can create an account through the Kroger app or online. Simply add an EBT account number as a new card under “My Account” and “Wallet.” Fill a cart with SNAP-eligible items, select a convenient Pickup or Delivery time and checkout. Once in the checkout screen, select EBT as the payment method and enter the PIN to confirm the order.

