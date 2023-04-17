Lane closures on I-68 in Mon County to last for more than two months

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Delays are expected for the next two months as crews begin work on I-68 in Monongalia County.

A lane of I-68 both westbound and eastbound will be closed until Friday, June 23, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Officials said the closure will be from mile marker 10 to mile marker 15 for milling, paving, pavement repair, and shoulder work.

Although the road work will last until June, officials said lanes will only be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the day.

Delays are expected, and motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

