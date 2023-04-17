Lane of Route 50 in Clarksburg closed this week

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a lane eastbound and westbound on Route 50 in Clarksburg will be closed this week.

The West Virginia Division of Highways says a lane in each direction between the Joyce Street exit and West Pike Street exit will be closed until Thursday at 7 a.m.

The closure started Monday morning, officials said.

Crews will be repairing the concrete median barrier wall during the closure.

Officials say an alternate route during the closure is West Virginia 20.

Delays are expected, and motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breanna Gill and William Miller
Police: Children, ages 4 and 5, found playing in the road, 2 charged
File photo of the 2022 Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon.
Final preparations for West Virginia Strawberry Festival being made
A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.
61-year-old woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors, authorities say
$50K winning lottery ticket sold in NCWV
Generic police lights
Body found in W.Va. water treatment plant’s waste tank

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Lane closures on I-68 in Mon County to last for more than two months
WSAZ Investigates | Lawmakers to question State Police spending
Lawmakers to question State Police spending
sunset ellis flea market
Sunset Ellis Flea Market opens for the season
Michael Moranelli's Saturday Evening Forecast | April 15th, 2023
Michael Moranelli's Saturday Evening Forecast | April 15th, 2023