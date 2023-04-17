Lane of Route 50 in Clarksburg closed this week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a lane eastbound and westbound on Route 50 in Clarksburg will be closed this week.

The West Virginia Division of Highways says a lane in each direction between the Joyce Street exit and West Pike Street exit will be closed until Thursday at 7 a.m.

The closure started Monday morning, officials said.

Crews will be repairing the concrete median barrier wall during the closure.

Officials say an alternate route during the closure is West Virginia 20.

Delays are expected, and motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule, officials said.

