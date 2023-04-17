Man charged with ‘attacking’ man outside of business, police say

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after deputies say he choked and hit another man dozens of times outside of a Lost Creek business.

Authorities say 28-year-old Aaron Richards, of West Milford, followed a man outside of a business on E. Main St. in Lost Creek into the parking lot on Saturday, April 8, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say Richards exchanged words with the man and “struck him approximately 37 times, causing severe damage to the victim’s face and hands.”

While “attacking the victim,” deputies say Richards put him in a chokehold “for about 12 seconds” and pointed a silver handgun at him that appeared to be loaded. Richards allegedly said he would kill the victim.

Richards has been charged with malicious assault, wanton endangerment, strangulation, and use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

