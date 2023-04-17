Man sentenced to prison for federal child pornography crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who possessed videos and more than 1,000 images of child pornography stored on electronic devices was sentenced to prison on Monday.

Jason Robert Henthorne, 48, of Milton, was sentenced today to nine years and two months in prison, to be followed by 20 years of supervised release, for possession of prepubescent child pornography.

Henthorne must also register as a sex offender.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

