MHSA report provides new details on fatal Barbour County mining accident

VOLGA, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mine Safety and Health Administration has issued a report that provides new details on last month’s fatal mining accident in Barbour County.

The fatality report issued by the MSHA says a miner, later identified as 62-year-old Cecil Barker, of Philippi, died when a personnel carrier he was riding in overturned. Another miner who was riding in the carrier accidentally caused an emergency stop, leading the personnel carrier to drift backwards down a grade.

According to the report, the carrier struck a coal rib and overturned, pinning Barker beneath it. It also says Barker was not riding in a designated seating area.

Barker had nearly 18 years of mining experience, including almost a year of experience at Century Mining’s Longview Mine, where the accident took place on March 22, according to the preliminary report.

Gov. Justice said on the day of the accident two other men sustained minor injuries but were released from the hospital later that day.

The MHSA says this accident was the 14th reported mining fatality this year. There have since been two more reported fatalities.

