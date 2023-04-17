National Drug Take Back Day to return this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has announced the return of its spring National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, tablets and other solid forms of prescription drugs on Saturday, April 22.

For more than a decade, officials say the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans easily get rid of unneeded medications that too often become a gateway to addiction.

Take Back Day offers more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide, including several in north-central West Virginia.

Click here to view sites in our area that are currently registered.

In West Virginia, nearly 6,000 pounds of medications were collected at sites located across the state during last spring’s Take Back Day.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

