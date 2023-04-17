O’Reilly Auto Parts nears opening in former Clarksburg Kroger, official says

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg city official says the new O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Pike Street is nearing its opening.

Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino said that O’Reilly Auto Parts is scheduled to have a final inspection by city officials this week.

If the inspection is successful, the new business on the West End of Clarksburg can open once the final touches are put in place and staff is brought on board and trained.

“It’s getting really close,” said Marino. “It’s good news for Clarksburg and the region when a major chain like that not only shows interest in the city but locates there. Being able to attract a big store of that nature is a good sign for that part of town.”

Kroger was in the location until it closed in January 2021. It opened in 1970.

“I understand people wanted a grocery store in there because there are the high rises in such close proximity, but it just didn’t happen. At the same time, the last thing you want is a large building sitting vacant,” said Marino. “This not only helps with that building, but it’s going to bring a lot of traffic to the area and help other businesses as well.”

Work began on the O’Reilly Auto Parts in December of last year.

The total cost for the work on the building permit is listed at $743,422. The completion date is listed as June 13, 2023.

The new business does not take up the entire space inside the old Kroger building. However, O’Reilly Auto Parts will take more than 8,000 square feet of the space with roughly 8,000 square feet remaining for another tenant, or perhaps tenants.

“I know some wonder why they wouldn’t take the entire building, but during my time as a building inspector with the City (of Clarksburg), I learned these chains have a footprint and they stick with the footprint,” said Marino.

Marino also said having an anchor like O’Reilly Auto Parts should make drawing another business into the facility a bit easier.

“Someone looking for a location will see a business in place that will be serving the local community and beyond,” said Marino. “We’ll be pushing out marketing through our economic development department, and hope to fill it soon. The good news is that O’Reilly’s will help in filling our city coffers, which benefits everyone.”

