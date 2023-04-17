Parkersburg police arrests man responsible for barber shop fire

Parkersburg police have arrested the man responsible for the fire at Ray’s Barber Shop.
Parkersburg police have arrested the man responsible for the fire at Ray’s Barber Shop.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In a post on the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Clifford Nations II, 29, was arrested on Sunday and is being charged with one count of second-degree arson and two counts of breaking and entering.

Parkersburg police say they were dispatched to The Shirt Factory on DuPont Road after a 911 call. The police found Nations hiding inside the business and arrested him.

Minutes before that arrest, Parkersburg Fire Dept. and Parkersburg police officers were dispatched to Ray’s Barber Shop on Division Street for a structure fire.

After the fire was extinguished, an investigation found evidence linking Nations to the fire.

Nations was arraigned in Wood Co. Magistrate Court and failed to post his $300 thousand bond. He is in custody at the W.Va. Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

For previous coverage on the fire, you can click the links below:

Ray’s Barber Shop catches fire, officials still investigating (wtap.com)

Ray’s Barber Shop optimistic about the future after suspected arson (wtap.com)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destiny Somersall
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to trafficking teen to elderly man
Teenager dies after being pinned by vehicle
BPD asking for help identifying woman in mall shoplifting incident
BPD asking for help identifying woman in mall shoplifting incident
Personnel carrier involved in fatal Barbour County mining accident on March 22, 2023.
MHSA report provides new details on fatal Barbour County mining accident
Aaron Richards
Man charged with ‘attacking’ man outside of business, police say

Latest News

Clarksburg police warn of phone scam
WTAP FILE PHOTO of Natalea Mumaw from May 2022.
High school student dies in Ritchie County crash
WSAZ Investigates | Lawmakers Question WVSP Spending
Lawmakers question WVSP spending
Westover City Council.
Westover City Council votes to raise sewer rates
Benjamin Wood
Local man charged with attempted murder after police stand-off