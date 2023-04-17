Police: Woman charged after teen ‘falls off’ hood, struck by car

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged in Upshur County after authorities say she was behind the wheel of a car when a teen fell off the hood and was struck.

Officers went to a home on Alexander Rd. in French Creek on Saturday to respond to an incident and spoke with a man and 34-year-old Krystal Winters, both of whom had the odor of marijuana on them and in the home, according to a criminal complaint.

Winters said she and a 13-year-old teen under her care were in an argument when she pointed out a car dent that was allegedly from the teen, officers said.

Winters alleges that she was “playing a joke” on the teen about going to a movie without her but was actually leaving the home to check movie times, the report says.

However, when Winters started the car, officers said the teen “jumped on top of the hood.” The teen fell off and was struck when Winters caused the car to lurch forward by putting it “in drive or park,” according to officers.

Court documents say there was marijuana in the home and smoked by Winters before the incident happened.

Officers said Winters could not stand still and “was extremely fidgety, disoriented, and had a hard time concentrating” during their encounter, leading police to believe she was under the influence of controlled substances.

Winters has been charged with child neglect with risk of injury or death. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

