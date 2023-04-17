Popular Clarksburg ice cream shop with decades of history reopens

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular ice cream shop with decades of history reopened under new ownership on Monday.

Toni’s Ice Cream has officially made a comeback after closing in 2021.

Three Clarksburg natives, Paul Howe III and brothers Adam and Aaron Barberio, acquired the business that first opened in 1965 and worked hard to reopen the ice cream shop.

The menu features many popular items that were on the original menu, including black raspberry ice cream.

It’s located in the Adamston section of Clarksburg at 1700 W. Pike St.

Toni’s Ice Cream is open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. and on Sunday 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.