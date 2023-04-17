Bridgeport pumpkin farm owner creates craft show to honor late mother

By Tyler Nicole
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Patrick Ash and his family own Saltwell Pumpkin Farm in Bridgeport.

The farm has been in the family for decades, and Ash says it was near and dear to his mother’s heart.

“She enjoyed the farm, being able to talk to people and meet new friends and new people. She was a wonderful down-to-earth kind of lady,” Ash said.

Shirley Jean Ash passed away last year, and Patrick and his brother decided to honor their mother’s legacy by hosting a spring craft show to display all of her work.

“Ceramics and stuff. She did a lot of that. She spent 20+ years at the senior center. She would do her own glazing and hand-painted everything, so we’ll have some of her stuff out. We don’t have much crochet left, but we have 20 years of ceramics we have to get rid of,” Ash said.

Even though their mother is the main attraction, the craft show will feature other artists and vendors.

Ash says if his mom could describe how she felt about the show, it would be excited.

“She would be excited. She’d be glad and tickled about it and looking forward to it. She would ask ‘Can I set my stuff up?’ Her sister will be there, so she would just be excited,” Ash said.

The craft show is set for Saturday, May 6th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

