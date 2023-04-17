RCB’s Jaden Sturm signs with Waynesburg basketball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB’s Jaden Sturm signed her letter of intent with Waynesburg basketball this afternoon.

“I really like the coach,” said Sturm. “He recruited my sister, so I’ve known him for a long time. I was pretty sure I wasn’t going to play basketball, but after talking to him a few times, I decided that I wanted to play for him.”

Sturm also wanted to continue her basketball career after the team fell just short of a playoff appearance in Charleston.

“After having a winning season and losing, it made me realize that I didn’t want to give up basketball,” said Sturm. “I wasn’t ready. I knew I wanted to keep going.”

Sturm will join the Waynesburg Jackets. The team currently has two other West Virginia natives on the roster, including former Clay-Battelle Cee-Bee Liv Ammons.

