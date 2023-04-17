Russell David Tate

Russell David Tate
Russell David Tate(Russell David Tate)
By Master Control
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Russell David Tate, 71, of Gypsy, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023. He was born March 10, 1952 in Wyatt, WV, a son of the late Charles Edward Tate and Grace Ruby Owens Tate.Russell enjoyed golfing, traveling, going to the cabin, football, hunting, NASCAR, and spending time with his grandchildren.Russell is survived by his children, Dave (Davy) Tate and his wife Melissa of Mannington, Joe Tate and his wife Sara of Jordan, MT, and Kenny Tate and his wife Michelle Minutelli of Fairmont; grandchildren, Devin Tate, Davina Tate, David Tate, Davin Tate, Josie Tate, Abby Tate, Nico Tate, and Christian Comas; his siblings, Susie Hern of Gypsy, Ron Tate and his wife Aleisia of Gypsy, and Jim Tate.In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Marie Tate; and brothers, Harry “Bub” Owens and Norman Tate.The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, April 17, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with Sam Massey officiating. Interment will follow at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue Fairmont, WV 26554. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breanna Gill and William Miller
Police: Children, ages 4 and 5, found playing in the road, 2 charged
$50K winning lottery ticket sold in NCWV
Man arrested in deadly brush fire that Forestry worker died in
Man arrested for setting brush fire that Forestry worker died in
File photo of the 2022 Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon.
Final preparations for West Virginia Strawberry Festival being made
Corridor H from Parsons to Davis enters advanced design stage
Corridor H from Parsons to Davis enters advanced design stage

Latest News

Edward “Ed” Lee Tennant Jr.
Edward “Ed” Lee Tennant Jr.
Donnie “Don” Lee Heater
Donnie “Don” Lee Heater
Robert “Bob” Lee Jolliff
Robert “Bob” Lee Jolliff
James Roscoe Bailey
James Roscoe Bailey