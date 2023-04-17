BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Russell David Tate, 71, of Gypsy, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023. He was born March 10, 1952 in Wyatt, WV, a son of the late Charles Edward Tate and Grace Ruby Owens Tate.Russell enjoyed golfing, traveling, going to the cabin, football, hunting, NASCAR, and spending time with his grandchildren.Russell is survived by his children, Dave (Davy) Tate and his wife Melissa of Mannington, Joe Tate and his wife Sara of Jordan, MT, and Kenny Tate and his wife Michelle Minutelli of Fairmont; grandchildren, Devin Tate, Davina Tate, David Tate, Davin Tate, Josie Tate, Abby Tate, Nico Tate, and Christian Comas; his siblings, Susie Hern of Gypsy, Ron Tate and his wife Aleisia of Gypsy, and Jim Tate.In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Marie Tate; and brothers, Harry “Bub” Owens and Norman Tate.The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, April 17, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with Sam Massey officiating. Interment will follow at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue Fairmont, WV 26554. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.