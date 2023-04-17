Suspect wanted for stealing child’s size ATV

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies need your help finding the person responsible for stealing a child’s size all-terrain vehicle (ATV) from inside a garage in Cross Lanes.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported Sunday in the 400 block of New Goff Mountain Road. Deputies say the incident actually happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The suspect was seen on camera heading toward Lakeview Drive/Goff Mountain Road.

Investigators say an unknown suspect got inside the garage by removing a window air conditioner. That person rummaged around inside before driving away on the ATV.

Deputies say the ATV is a blue, 2021 model year, unknown brand, 125cc four-wheeler. “It has an aftermarket LED lightbar mounted to the front and cargo racks on the front and rear,” according to the release.

Anyone who has seen the ATV or has video surveillance that may help investigators is asked to call the sheriff’s office or 911.

