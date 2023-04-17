Suspect wanted for stealing child’s size ATV

Suspect wanted for stealing child’s size ATV in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
Suspect wanted for stealing child’s size ATV in Cross Lanes, West Virginia(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies need your help finding the person responsible for stealing a child’s size all-terrain vehicle (ATV) from inside a garage in Cross Lanes.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported Sunday in the 400 block of New Goff Mountain Road. Deputies say the incident actually happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The suspect was seen on camera heading toward Lakeview Drive/Goff Mountain Road.

Investigators say an unknown suspect got inside the garage by removing a window air conditioner. That person rummaged around inside before driving away on the ATV.

Deputies say the ATV is a blue, 2021 model year, unknown brand, 125cc four-wheeler. “It has an aftermarket LED lightbar mounted to the front and cargo racks on the front and rear,” according to the release.

Anyone who has seen the ATV or has video surveillance that may help investigators is asked to call the sheriff’s office or 911.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destiny Somersall
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to trafficking teen to elderly man
Teenager dies after being pinned by vehicle
BPD asking for help identifying woman in mall shoplifting incident
BPD asking for help identifying woman in mall shoplifting incident
Personnel carrier involved in fatal Barbour County mining accident on March 22, 2023.
MHSA report provides new details on fatal Barbour County mining accident
Aaron Richards
Man charged with ‘attacking’ man outside of business, police say

Latest News

Clarksburg police warn of phone scam
WTAP FILE PHOTO of Natalea Mumaw from May 2022.
High school student dies in Ritchie County crash
WSAZ Investigates | Lawmakers Question WVSP Spending
Lawmakers question WVSP spending
Westover City Council.
Westover City Council votes to raise sewer rates
Benjamin Wood
Local man charged with attempted murder after police stand-off