Teenager dies after being pinned by vehicle

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The death of a teenager is under investigation by Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies after an incident that left the teen pinned by a vehicle on Sunday, April 16.

Deputies responded to a home along Lakeview Drive in Nitro just after 1 p.m. and discovered an overturned Hyundai Elantra and the body of a young girl nearby.

Deputies determined Elizabeth O’Leary, 19, of Nitro, was partially inside the vehicle when the vehicle began rolling down the steep driveway.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen appeared to be holding the steering wheel, which may have caused the vehicle to turn and continue off the driveaway toward the hillside.

The vehicle struck a tree, pinning O’Leary, causing fatal trauma.

The car continued over the hillside and overturned a short distance away.

Investigators determined the initial cause of the vehicle starting its descent down the driveway was due to the vehicle transmission being left in “Drive,” with no parking brake set.

No other individuals were involved or injured.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breanna Gill and William Miller
Police: Children, ages 4 and 5, found playing in the road, 2 charged
File photo of the 2022 Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon.
Final preparations for West Virginia Strawberry Festival being made
A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.
61-year-old woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors, authorities say
$50K winning lottery ticket sold in NCWV
Generic police lights
Body found in W.Va. water treatment plant’s waste tank

Latest News

Protestors gathering in Fairmont to give their disliking of the Supreme Court decision on...
Clinic drops lawsuit to challenge state’s abortion law, AG says
Aaron Richards
Man charged with ‘attacking’ man outside of business, police say
O’Reilly Auto Parts nears opening in former Clarksburg Kroger, official says
O’Reilly Auto Parts nears opening in former Clarksburg Kroger, official says
BPD asking for help identifying woman in mall shoplifting incident
BPD asking for help identifying woman in mall shoplifting incident
(Source: MGN)
Lane closures on I-68 in Mon County to last for more than two months