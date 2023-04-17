West Virginia woman pleads guilty to trafficking teen to elderly man

Destiny Somersall
Destiny Somersall(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia woman pleaded guilty on Monday to trafficking a teenager to an elderly Florida man.

41-year-old Destiny Somersall pleaded guilty to one county of sex trafficking of a child, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Authorities said Somersall sent photographs and videos of a minor to 75-year-old John Balch, of Jacksonville, Florida, for cash and gifts. One of the videos also included a second victim.

Somersall later drove the teen to a Maryland hotel for sexual contact with the Balch for money “on multiple occasions,” according to authorities.

Investigators found at least 60 cash transactions between Somersall and Balch over a period of two years totaling $13,725.

Balch has been indicted in the District of Maryland on related charges.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland assisted in the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley Crockett is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

