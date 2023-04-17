Willard “Brian” Dennison, 61, of Wolf Summit, Salem, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 14, 2023, at his little piece of heaven in Red Creek, West Virginia. He was born on December 9, 1961 in Harrison County, a son of Willard Jack Dennison, who survives in Wolf Summit, and the late Helen M. Dennison. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Gloria Dennison, whom he married on November 7, 1986. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister; Laurie Meyer, brother-and sister-in-law; Ronnie and Roben Randolph, sisters-in-law; Diana Marsh, Grace Martini, and Darlene Dennison, brother-in-law; Greg Yochym, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Dennison, and his sister, Jackie Dennison. His maternal grandparents, Harold and Forest Bailey, and paternal grandparents, Pete and Virginia Dennison, and his mother-in-law, Selma Randolph. Brian was Methodist by Faith. He was retired from Dominion Energy. He enjoyed the simple things in life, fishing, hunting, yard work, and gardening were his favorite past times. He loved his Chevy truck, hard work, and his special cabin in the mountains. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Brian’s memory to Make-A-Wish Foundation or St. Judes Childrens Hospital. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 2 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, with Pastor Dustin McCune presiding. Interment will follow in Marshville Baptist Church Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

